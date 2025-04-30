There are rules for punctuation, but we don’t always agree on them

Should people use the Oxford comma? Is there a correct number of exclamation points per email? If someone ends a casual text with a period, does that mean they’re mad at you?

This hour: punctuation and how we use it. We talk about the history of punctuation marks, timeless punctuation debates, and how writing for texts and emails has changed the way we use punctuation.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; she's the host of the Rite Gud podcast

Claire Cock-Starkey: Author of Hyphens and Hashtags: The Stories Behind the Symbols on Our Keyboard

Julia Pistell: Founding member of Sea Tea Improv and one of the hosts of the Literary Disco podcast

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired November 3, 2021.