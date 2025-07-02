The story of book chapters, one page at a time
This hour we take a look at the history and evolution of chapters, and discuss how they impact our reading experiences.
GUESTS:
- Nicholas Dames: Professor in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, where he studies the history and theory of the novel. His new book is The Chapter: A Segmented History from Antiquity to the Twenty-First Century. He is also co-editor in chief of Public Books
- Rebecca Makkai: Author of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award Finalist The Great Believers, among other books. Her latest book is I Have Some Questions For You. She is artistic director of StoryStudio Chicago
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on January 16, 2025.