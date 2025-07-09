© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Nothing lasts forever, except maybe Stoicism

By Lily Tyson
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
Statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus Augustus in Capitoline Hill.
mmac72
/
Getty Images
Statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus Augustus in Capitoline Hill.

Lately the ancient philosophy of Stoicism is having a bit of a resurgence. This hour we learn about the philosophy, why people are drawn to it, and how to live like a Stoic. Plus, we look at how Stoicism appears in music.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Coco Cooley contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
