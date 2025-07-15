Eventually the world will end. Why can't we stop imagining it?

Earlier this year, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight. The end of the world has been something humans have been preoccupied with for a very long time. This hour, we talk about how we imagine the world ending, and what it says about us.

Dorian Lynskey: Journalist and author of multiple books, most recently Everything Must Go: The Stories We Tell About the End of the World . He is also co-host of the Origin Story podcast.

Journalist and author of multiple books, most recently . He is also co-host of the podcast. Brian Slattery: Freelance writer and editor. He is the author of four novels. His latest short story is “Clouds” which appears in the anthology Shadow Lab

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on February 4, 2025.