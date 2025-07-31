© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Monsters: A look at the real, the fake, and the friendly

By Coco Cooley
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:55 PM EDT
Portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus , circa 1580. Found in the Collection of Ambras Castle, Innsbruck. Artist Anonymous.
Heritage Images / Getty Images
Portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus , circa 1580. Found in the Collection of Ambras Castle, Innsbruck. Artist Anonymous.

Monsters are our subconscious perversions, our twisted fears realized, but what causes their creation, and how are they made? This hour, we look at fantastical creatures, terrifying beasts, and the scariest monsters of all: humans.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Coco Cooley
Coco Cooley is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. She is a current Wesleyan student studying Anthropology and Sociology, while pursuing an Anthropology thesis about Renaissance Faires. She also enjoys cooking, watching bad television, and swimming in non-ocean bodies of water.
See stories by Coco Cooley