Monsters: A look at the real, the fake, and the friendly

Monsters are our subconscious perversions, our twisted fears realized, but what causes their creation, and how are they made? This hour, we look at fantastical creatures, terrifying beasts, and the scariest monsters of all: humans.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.