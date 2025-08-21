What is culture without the guidance of critics?

This hour, we take a critical look at the role of art critics in our world. What is the status of criticism, and is it under threat?

GUESTS:



Naveen Kumar: Theater critic for The Washington Post . He is associate director of the National Critics Institute, the leading arts-writing workshop for professional journalists. He has twice served on the jury for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama

Theater critic for . He is associate director of the National Critics Institute, the leading arts-writing workshop for professional journalists. He has twice served on the jury for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama Kathryn VanArendonk: Critic at Vulture and New York Magazine

Critic at and Matt Singer: Editor and Critic at ScreenCrush and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. He is the author of numerous books, including Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever

Editor and Critic at and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. He is the author of numerous books, including Aleksandra Mir: Artist, whose work has been included in 370 exhibits worldwide. She is co-editor of the book Bad Reviews: An Artists' Book by 150 Artists

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.