The Colin McEnroe Show

We take your calls and chat with Senator Chris Murphy

By Lily Tyson,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:14 PM EDT
A photograph of an old phone at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
.

For the first half of today's show, Colin will take your calls about whatever you want to talk about.

Then, it’s been a minute since Senator Chris Murphy joined Colin for a check-in on state matters and a chat about the weather in Washington. And we don’t think the senator has ever pulled up a chair to The World’s Most Important Table (™). Around 1:30, Senator Murphy joins us in studio.

Give us a call: 888-720-9677. Want to watch? We’re live on YouTube, too.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
