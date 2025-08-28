© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Colin and Dylan tell you what the Song of the Summer should have been

By Dylan Reyes
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT
Zeferli
/
iStockphoto via Getty Images

As the you sit contemplating the end of long summer days, you might wonder what might have been. What might have been if there was a song of the summer! The consensus is that there was no Song of the Summer for 2025. To help fill that void in your life, Colin sits down with technical producer Dylan Reyes to form the public radio supergroup CG/WLM (cranky guys who like music) and talk about what they're listening to, and what song they think should have won the season.

GUEST:

  • Dylan Reyes: Technical Producer, Assistant Director of Radio Operations at Connecticut Public

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Dylan Reyes
Dylan is the technical producer for Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show. For any number of reasons, you might hear him on-air, usually when things are going bad. If you have opinions on the music used by a talk show, Dylan can be reached at dreyes@ctpublic.org.
