The Colin McEnroe Show

Neither snow nor rain nor heat... A history of the U.S. Postal Service

By Betsy Kaplan
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
US Post Office in Oro Grande, New Mexico.
Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group
/
Getty Images
US Post Office in Oro Grande, New Mexico.

The U.S. Postal Service was one of our earliest experiments in democracy. The vast transportation networks that led to more than 30,000 post offices remain at the heart of many communities and still reach into the most remote parts of our country.

Today, a look at the past and the future of the post office.

GUESTS:

  • Winifred Gallagher: Author of several books including How the Post Office Created America: A History
  • Evan Kalish: Self-proclaimed postal tourist and creator of Postlandia. He manages the world’s largest curated collection of post office building photographs and has now visited over 11,000 post offices
  • Amanda Martinez: Former Market Research Analyst at United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General Risk Analysis Research Center

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired December 14, 2017.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
