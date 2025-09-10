© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Sugar highs (and lows): A history of "white gold"

By Josh Nilaya
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
Granulated sugar in a wooden scoop or bowl on an old oak table.
SimpleImages
/
Getty Images
Granulated sugar in a wooden scoop or bowl on an old oak table.

The history of sugar is a complicated one. Once available to only the rich and powerful, sugar now shows up in everything from cereals and soups, to cigarettes and body scrubs. It is known to both have medicinal qualities and to contribute to a variety of health problems.

This hour we trace the history of sugar and discuss how the sugar industry may be driving a global addiction to the sweet substance.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on January 9, 2018.

Josh Nilaya
Josh was a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and was a producer for The Colin McEnroe Show until 2020.
