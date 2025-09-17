© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Fly with us to Neverland: Why we're forever hooked on Peter Pan

By Lily Tyson
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
J. M. Barrie 's 'Peter Pan', 'Chapter Three: Come Away, Come Away!'. Illustration by Gwynedd M. Hudson.
Culture Club
/
Getty Images
J. M. Barrie 's 'Peter Pan', 'Chapter Three: Come Away, Come Away!'. Illustration by Gwynedd M. Hudson.

It's been over one hundred years since J. M. Barrie first told the story of Peter Pan, Wendy, and Neverland. Since then, Peter Pan has been adapted countless times, and become a constant reference point in popular culture. This hour, a look at the lasting cultural and psychological impact of Peter Pan.

GUESTS:

  • Maria Tatar: Professor of Folklore and Mythology at Harvard University. Her latest book is The Heroine with 1001 Faces. She is also the editor of The Annotated Peter Pan: The Centennial Edition
  • Jonathan Russell Clark: The author of Skateboard and An Oasis of Horror in a Desert of Boredom. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, L.A. Times, The Boston Globe, and Esquire
  • Ann Yeoman: A Jungian Analyst and the author of Now or Neverland: Peter Pan and the Myth of Eternal Youth and the co-author of C.G. Jung's Collected Works: The Basics

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
