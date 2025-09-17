Fly with us to Neverland: Why we're forever hooked on Peter Pan

It's been over one hundred years since J. M. Barrie first told the story of Peter Pan, Wendy, and Neverland. Since then, Peter Pan has been adapted countless times, and become a constant reference point in popular culture. This hour, a look at the lasting cultural and psychological impact of Peter Pan.

Maria Tatar: Professor of Folklore and Mythology at Harvard University. Her latest book is The Heroine with 1001 Faces . She is also the editor of The Annotated Peter Pan: The Centennial Edition

Professor of Folklore and Mythology at Harvard University. Her latest book is . She is also the editor of Jonathan Russell Clark: The author of Skateboard and An Oasis of Horror in a Desert of Boredom . His writing has appeared in The New York Times , L.A. Times , The Boston Globe , and Esquire

The author of and . His writing has appeared in , , , and Ann Yeoman: A Jungian Analyst and the author of Now or Neverland: Peter Pan and the Myth of Eternal Youth and the co-author of C.G. Jung's Collected Works: The Basics

