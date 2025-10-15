Rope has been knotting humanity together for centuries
Rope has been foundational to so much of human civilization. It's made sailing, hunting, building, and so much more, possible. This hour, we look at the history and utility and future of rope.
GUESTS:
- Tim Queeney: Author of Rope: How a Bundle of Twisted Fibers Became the Backbone of Civilization, among other books
- Manuel Medrano: A PhD candidate in Harvard’s History Department, who studies quipus
- Tahira Reid Smith: Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Design and the Director of the REID Lab at Penn State. She is also the patented inventor of the Automatic Double Dutch Machine, and the founder of Jump Dreams, Inc.
MUSIC FEATURED (in order):
- Flamingo – Kero Kero Bonito
- The Last Shanty – Derina Harvey Band
- Rope – Foo Fighters
- Tightrope – Janelle Monae
- Rope A Dope – Victor Oladipo, 2 Chainz
- Double Dutch – Charity
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.