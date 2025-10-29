© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Mysteries, hoaxes, and magic: Decoding mystifying manuscripts

By Lily Tyson
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Quality control operator of the Spanish publishing outfit Siloe Luis Miguel works on cloning the illustrated codex hand-written manuscript Voynich in Burgos on August 9, 2016. The so-called Voynich Manuscript, a small unassuming book usually stored in a Yale University vault, is one of the most mysterious books in the world, that a small publishing house in northern Spain has finally secured the right to clone. The precious document containing elegant writing and strange drawings of unidentified plants and naked women is believed to have been written six centuries ago in an unknown or coded language that no one -- not even the best cryptographers -- has ever cracked.
CESAR MANSO
/
AFP via Getty Images
One of the most mysterious texts in the world lives here in Connecticut. The Medieval Voynich Manuscript is at the Beinecke Library at Yale University. Scholars have been trying for over a century to decipher it. This hour, we look at the Voynich and at other examples of mysterious manuscripts from around the world.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

