A (Paul) Winter’s Tale

This hour, we’re joined in studio by seven-time Grammy Award-winning local musician Paul Winter. His new album, Horn of Plenty, is out today.

Winter is known for his annual solstice concerts and his “earth music," which features music from around the world, as well as the sounds of animals like wolves, whales, or wood thrushes.

You can find details about his Winter Solstice Celebrations around New England here.

GUEST:



Paul Winter: Saxophonist, composer, and bandleader of the Paul Winter Consort

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.