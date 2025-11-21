© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A (Paul) Winter’s Tale

By Lily Tyson,
Jonathan McNicol
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Musician Paul Winter in conversation with Colin McEnroe.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Musician Paul Winter in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on November 13, 2025.

This hour, we’re joined in studio by seven-time Grammy Award-winning local musician Paul Winter. His new album, Horn of Plenty, is out today.

Winter is known for his annual solstice concerts and his “earth music," which features music from around the world, as well as the sounds of animals like wolves, whales, or wood thrushes.

You can find details about his Winter Solstice Celebrations around New England here.

GUEST:

  • Paul Winter: Saxophonist, composer, and bandleader of the Paul Winter Consort

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
