What Wikipedia can teach us about truth, information, and random trivia

Wikipedia has lately been under attack, accused of bias and spreading propaganda. And for years students have been told not to trust the source. But are any of those claims fair? This hour, we take a look at the free online encyclopedia, how it functions, and its role in the modern world. We'll ask: can we trust the information we find there? And we'll celebrate the joys of falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole.

GUESTS:



Stephen Harrison: Writer and tech lawyer. His new novel, The Editors , is inspired by Wikipedia

Writer and tech lawyer. His new novel, , is inspired by Wikipedia Amy Bruckman: Regents' Professor in the School of Interactive Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and author of Should You Believe Wikipedia?: Online Communities and the Construction of Knowledge

Regents' Professor in the School of Interactive Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and author of Annie Rauwerda: Writer, comedian, and Wikipedia influencer, who created “Depths of Wikipedia.” She was named “Wikimedian of the year” in the media category for 2022, and is currently working on a book about Wikipedia

