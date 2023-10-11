Election Edition: Danbury

For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! The show will feature interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. First up, Danbury.

Danbury was historically known for its hats and hat makers. But now you might think of the city for its diversity. According to the US Census, 30 percent of the 87,000 people that live in Danbury were born outside the country.

This hour, hear from both candidates in Danbury's mayoral race: Democrat Roberto Alves and Republican Mayor Dean Esposito.

Plus, hear from reporters and bloggers covering this race.

