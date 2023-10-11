© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election Edition: Danbury

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published October 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT
The Uncle Sam statue, once a staple of the Danbury State Fair, returned to stand outside of the Danbury Train Museum in 2018.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! The show will feature interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. First up, Danbury.

Danbury was historically known for its hats and hat makers. But now you might think of the city for its diversity. According to the US Census, 30 percent of the 87,000 people that live in Danbury were born outside the country.

This hour, hear from both candidates in Danbury's mayoral race: Democrat Roberto Alves and Republican Mayor Dean Esposito.

Plus, hear from reporters and bloggers covering this race.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
