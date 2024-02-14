© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The role of the media in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 01: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media after a campaign rally at the Doc's Barbeque and Southern Buffet restaurant on February 01, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 01: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media after a campaign rally at the Doc's Barbeque and Southern Buffet restaurant on February 01, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

2024 is shaping up to be an unprecedented year. From record levels of disinformation to a presidential candidate spending more time in court than on the campaign trail, democracy hangs in the balance.

This hour, we’re holding up a mirror and asking: how should the press cover the upcoming presidential election.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne