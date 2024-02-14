The role of the media in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

2024 is shaping up to be an unprecedented year. From record levels of disinformation to a presidential candidate spending more time in court than on the campaign trail, democracy hangs in the balance.

This hour, we’re holding up a mirror and asking: how should the press cover the upcoming presidential election.



Amanda Crawford: Journalism Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut

David Folkenflik : Media Correspondent , NPR News

Media Correspondent Errin Haines: Editor-at-large, The 19th.

