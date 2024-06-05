© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Misinformation about gender-affirming care is in the political playbook for elections in 2024

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Despite a swarm of misinformation enveloping the country, 2024 may still bring steps forward for LGBTQ+ rights in America.
Kansas City Star
/
Tribune News Service
More and more states are restricting access to gender-affirming care. It’s an issue that some politicians are centering in their political campaigns.

But a 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll from 2023 found that only 17 percent of Americans believe politicians should focus on restrictions to gender-affirming care.

So, today on the Wheelhouse, we’ll wade through misinformation to examine anti-trans rhetoric.

GUESTS:

  • Joanna Wuest, Assistant professor of politics, Mount Holyoke College
  • TJ Billard, Assistant professor, Northwestern University School of Communication
  • Katelyn Burns, Columnist, MSNBC

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


