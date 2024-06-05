Misinformation about gender-affirming care is in the political playbook for elections in 2024
More and more states are restricting access to gender-affirming care. It’s an issue that some politicians are centering in their political campaigns.
But a 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll from 2023 found that only 17 percent of Americans believe politicians should focus on restrictions to gender-affirming care.
So, today on the Wheelhouse, we’ll wade through misinformation to examine anti-trans rhetoric.
GUESTS:
- Joanna Wuest, Assistant professor of politics, Mount Holyoke College
- TJ Billard, Assistant professor, Northwestern University School of Communication
- Katelyn Burns, Columnist, MSNBC
