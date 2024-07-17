Political violence mars an already devolving race for the White House

Former president Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt on July 13. Trump was injured as his campaign against Joe Biden gained steam. Many Americans want to know if rhetoric–and a lack of gun safety in the country–fueled this assassination attempt.

This week on The Wheelhouse, reaction to the latest instance of political violence in America.

Also, Connecticut’s federal lawmakers are flooded with media requests for comment on the condition of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign following his performance in a June debate against Trump. We’ll feature some of their thoughts in a race for the White House in a constant state of flux.

GUESTS:



