© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Political violence mars an already devolving race for the White House

By Frankie Graziano,
Kay Perkins
Published July 17, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Former president Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt on July 13. Trump was injured as his campaign against Joe Biden gained steam. Many Americans want to know if rhetoric–and a lack of gun safety in the country–fueled this assassination attempt.

This week on The Wheelhouse, reaction to the latest instance of political violence in America.

Also, Connecticut’s federal lawmakers are flooded with media requests for comment on the condition of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign following his performance in a June debate against Trump. We’ll feature some of their thoughts in a race for the White House in a constant state of flux.

GUESTS:

  • Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut
  • Ben Proto, Chairman, Connecticut Republican Party
  • David A. Graham, Politics and national affairs, The Atlantic 
  • Jason Stanley, Professor of philosophy, Yale University
  • Dan Haar, Senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media Group
  • Jonathan Wharton, Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
See stories by Kay Perkins