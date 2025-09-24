© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Beth Bye, a former state lawmaker and current head of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, appears on The Wheelhouse with Frankie Graziano on September 08, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Beth Bye, a former state lawmaker and current head of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, appears on The Wheelhouse with Frankie Graziano on September 08, 2025.

Beth Bye, a former state lawmaker and outgoing head of the Office of Early Childhood, is retiring from state service after years of work helping young children.

Bye’s retirement comes after the state legislature passed a sweeping bill last session offering free child care to many Connecticut families.

Today on The Wheelhouse, an exit interview with Beth Bye. Plus, we check in with another advocate for children, Sarah Eagan, about her concern for the state’s social safety net.

GUESTS:

  • Beth Bye, commissioner, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood
  • Sarah Eagan, executive director, Center for Children’s Advocacy
  • Georgia Goldburn, executive director, Hope for New Haven, Inc. 
  • Michayla Savitt, state government reporter, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne