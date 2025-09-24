Investment in child care is the ‘hard part,’ but Beth Bye says CT is about to reap the benefits

Beth Bye, a former state lawmaker and outgoing head of the Office of Early Childhood, is retiring from state service after years of work helping young children.

Bye’s retirement comes after the state legislature passed a sweeping bill last session offering free child care to many Connecticut families.

Today on The Wheelhouse, an exit interview with Beth Bye. Plus, we check in with another advocate for children, Sarah Eagan, about her concern for the state’s social safety net.

GUESTS:

Beth Bye , commissioner, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood

, commissioner, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Sarah Eagan , executive director, Center for Children’s Advocacy

, executive director, Center for Children’s Advocacy Georgia Goldburn , executive director, Hope for New Haven, Inc.

, executive director, Hope for New Haven, Inc. Michayla Savitt , state government reporter, Connecticut Public

