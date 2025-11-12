Water samples suggest an ooze of sewage may be leaking from pipes in Greenwich

Sewage pipes in Greenwich might be leaking untreated wastewater into local waterways.

That’s according to a new analysis of water samples collected this summer across dozens of locations in New York and Connecticut, including 10 spots in Greenwich.

The samples showed elevated levels of fecal-indicator bacteria, like E.coli and Enterococcus.

While those bacteria often show up in higher concentrations following heavy rainfall, elevated levels of these bacteria are less likely to be seen on dry days.

But Save the Sound, an environmental advocacy organization that collected the water samples this summer, found elevated levels in several Greenwich locations even on dry days.

That’s unusual and could point to a bigger problem, said Peter Linderoth, the organization’s director of healthy waters and lands.

“If we have high levels of pathogen indicator bacteria during dry weather, there's a strong likelihood that there might be an issue with the sanitary sewer infrastructure underground,” Linderoth said.

Greenwich has separate pipes that carry sewage and stormwater, but the pipes are often close together, Linderoth said.

“During dry weather, if you have cracks in the sanitary sewer pipes and there's cracks in the old stormwater pipes too and they're close by, the water can ooze out of the sanitary sewer pipes and can make its way into the storm sewer pipes and then just discharge freely into local water bodies,” Linderoth said, adding that leaking septic tanks could also be a factor.

In a statement, a representative from Greenwich’s Department of Public Works said several factors could be contributing to higher levels of bacteria, including “animal waste from both pets and wild animals, failing septic systems, or problems with individual sewer connections that are not under the Town’s responsibilities.”

The city said it will investigate reports of elevated bacteria levels, to determine the cause and that it will work to fix the problem or notify responsible parties.

5 Greenwich locations fail Connecticut’s safe swimming standard

Of the 10 sites tested in Greenwich, Save the Sound said four met Connecticut’s safe swimming standards, including Byram River at Cliffdale Road, Indian Harbor Yacht Club, Mianus River and Greenwich Cove.

Six sites were not deemed safe to swim in, including East Branch Byram River, Pemberwick Creek, Horseneck Brook, Byram Park, Byram River at Comley Avenue, and Bryan River at South Water Street.

Although people don’t often swim in rivers and creeks, Lineroth said it’s important they meet standards set by the Clean Water Act, a federal law that regulates pollutants in water.

“Some of the waters we sample aren't swimming beaches, of course, but we're still evaluating them against that swimming criteria,” Linderoth said.

Interacting with contaminated water can cause a range of side effects, Linderoth said, including rashes, pink eye, gastrointestinal issues and wheezing.

The results will be sent to Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo and representatives from the Department of Public Works. A representative from Fred Camillo’s did not immediately respond for comment.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.

