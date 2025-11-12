© 2025 Connecticut Public

New Britain swears in first Latino mayor

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:58 PM EST
Bobby Sanchez is sworn in as the new mayor of New Britain on November 12, 2025 at New Britain High School. He is the first latino to hold the position in town history. Right to left: Mayor Bobby Sanchez, his wife Nebeska Sanchez, their son Lawrence Sanchez, and outgoing New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Bobby Sanchez is sworn in as the new mayor of New Britain on November 12, 2025 at New Britain High School. He is the first latino to hold the position in town history. Right to left: Mayor Bobby Sanchez, his wife Nebeska Sanchez, their son Lawrence Sanchez, and outgoing New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

New Britain inaugurated a new mayor on Wednesday, the first new face in City Hall in 12 years and the first Latino mayor to lead the city.

Democrat Bobby Sanchez was introduced by his nephew, state Rep. Manny Sanchez, in a ceremony at the New Britain High School auditorium.

“For the first time in our 150-year history, New Britain will swear in its first Puerto Rican mayor: my uncle, Bobby Sanchez,” the younger Sanchez said to a roar of applause from a crowd of hundreds.

In his inaugural address, Mayor Sanchez spoke emotionally about assuming the office.

“As a young Puerto Rican kid growing up in New Britain, this moment is surreal for me,” Sanchez said. “To stand here as the first Latino mayor in New Britain’s history is something I will carry with pride, with humility, and with a deep sense of responsibility.”

The ceremony was attended by statewide elected officials including Comptroller Sean Scanlon, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Gov. Ned Lamont, all Democrats.

“Bobby is going to be front and center, doing everything he can, fighting for each and every one of you,” Lamont said. “I look forward so much to working with you.”

Sanchez said his priorities as mayor would include transparency, fiscal responsibility, and public safety.

“These steps are the starting point, not the end, of charting a path forward for our city,” Sanchez said. “You have placed your trust in me, and I will work every single day to earn it. I will be the mayor for every neighborhood, every family, and every person who calls New Britain home.”

Sanchez, a state representative from New Britain since 2011, replaces Republican Erin Stewart, who did not run for a seventh term.

Stewart administered Sanchez’s oath of office during the ceremony.

“I offered to swear him in today,” Stewart told Connecticut Public afterwards. “I didn’t think he was going to take me up on it, but he immediately did. I think that’s the type of people we are.”

Stewart called Sanchez “very genuine” in his commitment to the city.

“I have high hopes for what he'll do for the city of New Britain,” Stewart said. “I'm excited for him, to see what he’ll do, and I'm here to help, too. His success is my success. It's all of our successes.”
