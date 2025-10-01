We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations

The Connecticut Sun could be the latest professional franchise to pull out of Connecticut .

But a full court press of politicians is working to save the WNBA franchise and keep the team right here in Connecticut. According to CT Insider, lawmakers want to use state pension funds to buy a minority stake in the team.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what state officials are doing to “Save Our Sun” in the self-proclaimed the “Basketball Capital of the World.”

GUESTS:



