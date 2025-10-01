© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

We got next: CT lawmakers warn WNBA to stay out of Sun negotiations

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 1, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: US Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks outside the Connecticut State Capitol during a No Kings protest in Hartford, Ct., June 14, 2025.
FILE: US Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks outside the Connecticut State Capitol during a No Kings protest in Hartford, Ct., June 14, 2025.

The Connecticut Sun could be the latest professional franchise to pull out of Connecticut.

But a full court press of politicians is working to save the WNBA franchise and keep the team right here in Connecticut. According to CT Insider, lawmakers want to use state pension funds to buy a minority stake in the team.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what state officials are doing to “Save Our Sun” in the self-proclaimed the “Basketball Capital of the World.”

GUESTS:

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
