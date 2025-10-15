The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?
Polls show that more Americans are embracing socialism.
At the same time, politicians that call themselves Democratic Socialists are often painted by conservatives as political extremists.
What is a Democratic Socialist? And why is President Donald Trump calling a popular one in the race for New York City’s mayor a communist?
Today on the Wheelhouse, we define socialism. We’ll wade through complicated political waters to examine its history and complex ideology.
GUESTS:
- Dan Haar, senior columnist and editor, CT Insider
- Christopher Vials, professor of English, University of Connecticut
