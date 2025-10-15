© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The S-word: What does ‘socialism’ mean in modern American politics?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 15, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a protest against the indictment of New York attorney general Letitia James, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in New York.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a protest against the indictment of New York attorney general Letitia James, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in New York.

Polls show that more Americans are embracing socialism.

At the same time, politicians that call themselves Democratic Socialists are often painted by conservatives as political extremists.

What is a Democratic Socialist? And why is President Donald Trump calling a popular one in the race for New York City’s mayor a communist?

Today on the Wheelhouse, we define socialism. We’ll wade through complicated political waters to examine its history and complex ideology.

GUESTS:

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne