The Wheelhouse

What to know about the 2025 municipal elections in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 5, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
It’s the morning after Election Day 2025 in Connecticut and we’re breaking down the latest results from municipal races across the state.

How did an election to name a new mayor in New Britain turn out? What races commanded local attention in your community? And what issues – from education to zoning – motivated you to get out to the polls?

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins us to break down turnout and assess how voting went across Connecticut.

And in neighboring New York City, a high-profile race for mayor is reshaping the city. What are the local impacts here in Connecticut?

Today on The Wheelhouse, those questions will be tackled as our reporters analyze the 2025 election.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
