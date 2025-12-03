© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart

Published December 3, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
Allen J. Schaben
/
/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
FILE: Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

From toys to turkeys, holiday purchases and their price tags are being shaped by politics.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs and years of persistent inflation are leaving many Americans with sticker shock. Higher prices are hitting not just for big importers, but also at your favorite local shops and restaurants.

Many Americans tell Consumer Reports that they’re “very or extremely” concerned about price increases – with three-quarters of respondents pointing to tariffs as a big reason why.

This hour, we’re exploring the impact of the economy on holiday shopping here in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Don't miss out on an opportunity to see The Wheelhouse in-person. Purchase tickets to the Dec. 10 Wheelhouse LIVE show here.

The Wheelhouse