Tariffs and sticker shock: exploring how politics are hitting your shopping cart

From toys to turkeys, holiday purchases and their price tags are being shaped by politics.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs and years of persistent inflation are leaving many Americans with sticker shock. Higher prices are hitting not just for big importers, but also at your favorite local shops and restaurants.

Many Americans tell Consumer Reports that they’re “very or extremely” concerned about price increases – with three-quarters of respondents pointing to tariffs as a big reason why.

This hour, we’re exploring the impact of the economy on holiday shopping here in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Daniel Desrochers , international trade reporter, Politico

, international trade reporter, Politico Chris Raymond , home and tech editor, Consumer Reports

, home and tech editor, Consumer Reports Daniela Doncel , Latino communities reporter, Connecticut Public

