CT's seasonal vaccine rates drop, here's what the state's top health official wants you to know

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published December 3, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST

Seasonal vaccination rates in Connecticut declined this year compared to the same time last year, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH). Statewide, slightly more than a million people are vaccinated against the flu – a 6% drop. For COVID-19, about 300,000 vaccine doses were administered this season, a decline of 28.5%.

Now, the state’s top public health official is urging people to take action to boost those numbers.

“As we prepare for travel and celebrations in close quarters, we also enter the peak season for respiratory illnesses like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, DPH commissioner in a statement. “If you haven’t gotten your seasonal shots, it’s not too late to protect yourself from potential serious complications and protect our vulnerable populations … who may not be able to get vaccinated themselves.” 

DPH’s issued a vaccine and prevention guidance to prevent respiratory viral diseases:

  • Adults 60 years of age and older and pregnant people are eligible to receive an RSV vaccine (Abrysvo). 
  • A monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab (Beyfortus), is recommended for all infants younger than 8 months of age who are born during — or who are entering — RSV season.  

Learn more

Residents can receive their vaccines from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting vaccinefinder.org to find a nearby vaccination location 

More information about current respiratory virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths is available here. 
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

