Back To School 2021: Supporting The Social And Emotional Needs Of Students

Published September 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT
Students wear masks at a school in Baghdad.
Students wear masks at a school in Baghdad.

A year ago, we were wondering when the vaccine would be available and is it really safe to return to school?

Today, those questions are still relevant!

This hour, Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project joins us to talk about its education series including an investigation into the decisions immunocompromised families have to make this school year.

Later, we talk about the mental health needs of students. What sort of support will children need from their schools?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Dr Sandy Chafouleas - Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Educational Psychology and Co-Director of the Collaboratory on School and Child Health at the University of Connecticut
  • Walter Smith-Randolph - Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for the Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible