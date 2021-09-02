Back To School 2021: Supporting The Social And Emotional Needs Of Students

A year ago, we were wondering when the vaccine would be available and is it really safe to return to school?

Today, those questions are still relevant!

This hour, Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project joins us to talk about its education series including an investigation into the decisions immunocompromised families have to make this school year.

Later, we talk about the mental health needs of students. What sort of support will children need from their schools?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

