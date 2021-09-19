© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Alcohol Use Disorder In Women

Published September 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT
A new study by the National Institutes of Health and the Research Triangle Institute, found alcohol consumption by women with children younger than age 5, surged 323% during the pandemic.

Researchers compared alcohol consumption rates in February 2020 to April of 2020, when stay-at-home guidelines were in effect, and further along into the pandemic year in November. More women than men exceeded recommended drinking guidelines between April and November.

But for as long as nearly a century, women have been closing the gender gap in the consumption of alcohol, binge-drinking, and alcohol use disorder.

What are some triggers, coping mechanisms, and treatment options available to treat women with alcohol use disorder?

Tune in Monday, 9:00 AM

GUESTS:

Kathleen Callahan - Stratford resident; sober for 10 years

Beverley Brakeman - West Hartford resident; sober for 31 years

Amanda Aronson - Principal, Aronson Consulting, West Hartford; sober for 7.5 years

Dr. Jeanette Tetrault - Professor of Medicine and Public Health, and Director of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and Associate Director of Addiction Medicine at Yale School of Medicine

Where We Liveaddictionalcoholhealth
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
