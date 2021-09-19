Alcohol Use Disorder In Women

A new study by the National Institutes of Health and the Research Triangle Institute, found alcohol consumption by women with children younger than age 5, surged 323% during the pandemic.

Researchers compared alcohol consumption rates in February 2020 to April of 2020, when stay-at-home guidelines were in effect, and further along into the pandemic year in November. More women than men exceeded recommended drinking guidelines between April and November.

But for as long as nearly a century, women have been closing the gender gap in the consumption of alcohol, binge-drinking, and alcohol use disorder.

What are some triggers, coping mechanisms, and treatment options available to treat women with alcohol use disorder?

GUESTS:

Kathleen Callahan - Stratford resident; sober for 10 years

Beverley Brakeman - West Hartford resident; sober for 31 years

Amanda Aronson - Principal, Aronson Consulting, West Hartford; sober for 7.5 years

Dr. Jeanette Tetrault - Professor of Medicine and Public Health, and Director of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and Associate Director of Addiction Medicine at Yale School of Medicine