How Your Yard (or Windowsill) Can Keep Local Ecosystems Buzzing and Humming

America's roughly 40 million acres of well-mowed, privately-owned lawns are taking the place of native plants that could be helping local ecosystems thrive.

There are at least two initiatives aimed at replacing American lawns with native plants, to provide homes for pollinators, migrating birds, and a whole lot more. The process is sometimes called "delawning" or "rewilding." Do you want to be on the Pollinator Pathway, or a part of Homegrown National Park?

Hear more about the benefits of biodiversity, and tips on how you can participate, with or without a lawn.

