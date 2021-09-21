© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How Your Yard (or Windowsill) Can Keep Local Ecosystems Buzzing and Humming

Published September 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Backyard Flowers
woodleywonderworks (Flickr)
/
Wikimedia Commons
Backyard Flowers

America's roughly 40 million acres of well-mowed, privately-owned lawns are taking the place of native plants that could be helping local ecosystems thrive.

There are at least two initiatives aimed at replacing American lawns with native plants, to provide homes for pollinators, migrating birds, and a whole lot more. The process is sometimes called "delawning" or "rewilding." Do you want to be on the Pollinator Pathway, or a part of Homegrown National Park?

Hear more about the benefits of biodiversity, and tips on how you can participate, with or without a lawn.

GUESTS:

  • Donna Merrill - Pollinator Pathways Northeast founder
  • Doug Tallamy - Ecologist and University of Delaware professor who launched Homegrown National Park, an initiative aiming to convert 20 million acres of native plantings in the U.S.

Tags

Where We LivegardenConnecticut Garden Journal
Stay Connected
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Katie Pellico
See stories by Katie Pellico
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible