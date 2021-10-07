Connecticut witches of the past, present and future
Black Hat Society of Connecticut gathers
In what ways do we misunderstand or misremember Connecticut’s past with witches? And how are local witches working to take back the term today?
Where We Live looks at the common misconceptions around Connecticut's witch trials; and speaks with two local witches about the communities they've built.
Also, what can the source material about the witch trials, however scarce, tell us today? The Connecticut Historical Society joins.
- Leslie Lindenauer - Western Connecticut State University History Professor
- Michelle Piercey - Founder, Black Hat Society of Connecticut
- Ms. Faith McCann - Owner & Instructor, Enchantments School for the Magickal Arts & Witch Shop
- Natalie Belanger - Adult Programs Manager, Connecticut Historical Society