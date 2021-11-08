© 2021 Connecticut Public

‘Farm-to-school’ grants offer schools opportunity to address infrastructure, nutrition gaps

Published November 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST
1 of 2  — Common Ground High School, Urban Farm and Environmental Education Center
Common Ground/Disha Patel
2 of 2  — Rockville High School's Vernon Regional Agricultural Science and Technology Education
Rockville High School's Vernon Regional Agricultural Science and Technology Education

A new two-year, $500,000 grant program can help Connecticut schools improve on child nutrition through "farm-to-school" programming. Overseen by the Department of Agriculture and with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, schools can tailor the grant to address infrastructural needs, whether a stove or a new greenhouse; to buy local farm fresh food; or to integrate experiential learning opportunities with agriculture. Schools may teach kids about where their food comes from, but how often is that experience hands-on?

Hear from FoodCorps along with local schools and farms about why farm-to-school programming isn’t a niche extracurricular, but a factor of food security.

  • Dawn Crayco - FoodCorps Northeast Regional Director
  • Joey Listro - New Britain ROOTS Founder and Executive Director; New Britain Board of Education Wellness Committee Chair
  • Erika Bahler - Agricultural Science & Technology Education Department Head at Rockville High School
  • Monica Maccera-Filppu - Common Ground High School Executive Director
  • Zania Johnson - Micro2Life Co-founder
