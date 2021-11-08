‘Farm-to-school’ grants offer schools opportunity to address infrastructure, nutrition gaps

A new two-year, $500,000 grant program can help Connecticut schools improve on child nutrition through "farm-to-school" programming. Overseen by the Department of Agriculture and with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, schools can tailor the grant to address infrastructural needs, whether a stove or a new greenhouse; to buy local farm fresh food; or to integrate experiential learning opportunities with agriculture. Schools may teach kids about where their food comes from, but how often is that experience hands-on?

Hear from FoodCorps along with local schools and farms about why farm-to-school programming isn’t a niche extracurricular, but a factor of food security.

