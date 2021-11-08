‘Farm-to-school’ grants offer schools opportunity to address infrastructure, nutrition gaps
1 of 2 — Common Ground High School, Urban Farm and Environmental Education Center
Common Ground/Disha Patel
2 of 2 — Rockville High School's Vernon Regional Agricultural Science and Technology Education
Rockville High School's Vernon Regional Agricultural Science and Technology Education
A new two-year, $500,000 grant program can help Connecticut schools improve on child nutrition through "farm-to-school" programming. Overseen by the Department of Agriculture and with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, schools can tailor the grant to address infrastructural needs, whether a stove or a new greenhouse; to buy local farm fresh food; or to integrate experiential learning opportunities with agriculture. Schools may teach kids about where their food comes from, but how often is that experience hands-on?
Hear from FoodCorps along with local schools and farms about why farm-to-school programming isn’t a niche extracurricular, but a factor of food security.
- Dawn Crayco - FoodCorps Northeast Regional Director
- Joey Listro - New Britain ROOTS Founder and Executive Director; New Britain Board of Education Wellness Committee Chair
- Erika Bahler - Agricultural Science & Technology Education Department Head at Rockville High School
- Monica Maccera-Filppu - Common Ground High School Executive Director
- Zania Johnson - Micro2Life Co-founder