Where We Live

Alcohol use disorder in women

Published November 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
Female with a glass of Jameson whiskey.jpg

A new study by the National Institutes of Health and the Research Triangle Institute, found alcohol consumption by women with children younger than age 5, surged 323% during the pandemic.

Researchers compared alcohol consumption rates in February 2020 to April of 2020, when stay-at-home guidelines were in effect, and further along into the pandemic year in November. More women than men exceeded recommended drinking guidelines between April and November.

But for as long as nearly a century, women have been closing the gender gap in the consumption of alcohol, binge-drinking, and alcohol use disorder.

What are some triggers, coping mechanisms, and treatment options available to treat women with alcohol use disorder?

GUESTS:

  • Kathleen Callahan - Stratford resident; sober for 10 years
  • Beverley Brakeman - West Hartford resident; sober for 31 years
  • Amanda Aronson - Principal, Aronson Consulting, West Hartford; sober for 7.5 years
  • Dr. Jeanette Tetrault - Professor of Medicine and Public Health, and Director of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship, Yale School of Medicine, and and Associate Director of Addiction Medicine at Yale Medicine

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired September 20, 2021.

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
