A 4-day work week might actually increase productivity

Bloomberg reported that a shorter work week experiment in Iceland found that workers maintained productivity and had improved well-being.

Today, Alex Pang, author of Shorter: Work Better, Smarter and Less - Here’s How, about how some companies are navigating a shorter work week, while paying workers the same salaries.

And later, we hear from Mike Melillo founder and CEO of the Wanderlust Group. He implemented the four day work week at his company at the start of the pandemic.

How would you spend your time if you only had to work four days, instead of five?

