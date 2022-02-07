© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut librarians brace for "tsunami" of book challenges

Published February 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST
library.jpg
Raysonho
/
Creative Commons

The American Library Association (ALA) reported an “unprecedented spike” in book removal requests last fall, tallying 330 from September 1 to December 1. The ALA noted "a focus on books that address the voices and lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color and LGBTQIA+ individuals."

How are local librarians responding to these challenges? Hear from school and public librarians in Connecticut. Plus, the ALA and the Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Office discuss the resources they offer local librarians.

GUESTS:

  • Samantha Lee - Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services at Enfield Public Library
  • Deborah Caldwell Stone - Director, American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom
  • Barbara Johnson - Library Media Specialist, Jack Jackter Intermediate School; Member, American Association of School Librarians; Former President, Connecticut Association of School Librarians
  • Mary Richardson - Teen Librarian, Simsbury Public Library; Co-Host "Book Jam" Podcast
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil