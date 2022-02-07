Connecticut librarians brace for "tsunami" of book challenges

The American Library Association (ALA) reported an “unprecedented spike” in book removal requests last fall, tallying 330 from September 1 to December 1. The ALA noted "a focus on books that address the voices and lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color and LGBTQIA+ individuals."

How are local librarians responding to these challenges? Hear from school and public librarians in Connecticut. Plus, the ALA and the Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Office discuss the resources they offer local librarians.

GUESTS:

