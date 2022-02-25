© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of fire service, and Russia attacks Ukraine

Published February 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST
Map featuring Russia and Ukraine
Aris Katsaris
Andrew Magill

Reports Friday morning are Russian troops have entered the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kiev and it's being bombarded with missile strikes. Today, we talk to a Ukrainian American in Connecticut about Russia’s attack.

And later, 7 out of 10 fire departments nationwide are all volunteer. Here in Connecticut 83 percent of firefighters fit that description. We hear from some of the volunteer firefighters in our state about how they’re grappling with a volunteer shortage.

We also hear how important workplace culture is when you are working for emergency services. Do you or someone you know work in the fire department where you live? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Olena Lennon - Ph.D. is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science and National Security at the University of New Haven
  • Dave Lampart - Volunteer Firefighter in Woodbury and town emergency management director
  • Scott Eskwitt - Director of Fire Policy and Training Content for Lexipol
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live.
