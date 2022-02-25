Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of fire service, and Russia attacks Ukraine

Reports Friday morning are Russian troops have entered the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kiev and it's being bombarded with missile strikes. Today, we talk to a Ukrainian American in Connecticut about Russia’s attack.

And later, 7 out of 10 fire departments nationwide are all volunteer. Here in Connecticut 83 percent of firefighters fit that description. We hear from some of the volunteer firefighters in our state about how they’re grappling with a volunteer shortage.

We also hear how important workplace culture is when you are working for emergency services. Do you or someone you know work in the fire department where you live? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

