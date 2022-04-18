Pandemic stress is impacting childhood obesity

Numerous reports have said obesity in adults rose in the pandemic.

Childhood obesity has risen starkly too, but for different reasons than you may think.

Today, we explore how stress impacts childhood obesity.

We hear from Julia A. Snethen, co author of article, “When Pandemics Collide: The Impact of COVID-19 on Childhood Obesity.” And later, we’ll learn how to have sensitive conversations about health and weight.

What questions do you have about improving your family’s health?

GUESTS:



Julia A. Snethen: Professor and Director of the PhD program at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee College of Nursing

Professor and Director of the PhD program at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee College of Nursing Dr. Melissa Santos: Chief of Pediatric Psychology and Clinical Director for Pediatric Obesity at Connecticut Children's Medical Center

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired January 13, 2022.

