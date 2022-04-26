© 2022 Connecticut Public

Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Connecticut

Published April 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
Immigration Attorney Dana Bucin and three Ukrainian refugees arrive in the United States on April 16, 2022
Dana Bucin
/
Immigration Attorney Dana Bucin and three Ukrainian refugees arrive in the United States on April 16, 2022

Last week, President Biden announced a new program for Ukrainian refugees. United States citizens can now apply to sponsor Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum.

Today, we learn more and talk to immigration lawyer Dana Bucin about her work aiding Ukrainian refugees.

Later, we hear from, Gaye Hyre, a resident of West Haven who is currently hosting a Ukrainian family.

Will we soon see more Ukrainian refugees coming to Connecticut?

GUESTS:

  • Dana Bucin - Immigration Attorney and Honorary Consul of Romania to Connecticut
  • Gaye Hyre - resident of West Haven
  • Volodymyr Gupan - PhD Candidate at University of Connecticut
