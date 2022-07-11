© 2022 Connecticut Public

How are local meteorologists connecting the weather to climate change?

Published July 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
Six in ten Americans say they’re feeling the effects of climate change where they live, and that the federal response thus far has fallen short.

Meteorologists are shown to be trusted messengers on climate change, and one non-profit news outlet is driven to help broadcasters connect the local weather conditions to the science of climate change. This hour, we hear from Bernadette Woods Placky at Climate Central, and NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan.

NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan speaks with students in various school engagements, discussing weather forecasting, the "Snow Monster" vehicle, and often, climate.

GUESTS:

  • Ryan Hanrahan: Chief Meteorologist, NBC Connecticut
  • Bernadette Woods Placky: Chief Meteorologist, Climate Central; Director, Climate Matters Program

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 7, 2022.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil