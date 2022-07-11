How are local meteorologists connecting the weather to climate change?
Six in ten Americans say they’re feeling the effects of climate change where they live, and that the federal response thus far has fallen short.
Meteorologists are shown to be trusted messengers on climate change, and one non-profit news outlet is driven to help broadcasters connect the local weather conditions to the science of climate change. This hour, we hear from Bernadette Woods Placky at Climate Central, and NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan.
GUESTS:
- Ryan Hanrahan: Chief Meteorologist, NBC Connecticut
- Bernadette Woods Placky: Chief Meteorologist, Climate Central; Director, Climate Matters Program
Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 7, 2022.
