Paul Newman’s legacy of giving via Newman’s Own has a new mission – at-risk children

Cinema fans will get an intimate look into the careers and marriage of Hollywood couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in The Last Movie Stars , a six-part documentary on HBO Max premiering July 21.

The documentary also highlights their dedication to art and philanthropy.

Newman and Woodward’s legacy of giving grew out of Westport, Connecticut, where the couple lived and raised their family on a 10.46 acre estate, with a 1900-era carriage house, in the Coleytown section.

This hour on Where We Live, we talk with Miriam Nelson , President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation, and a highly regarded scientist in the field of public health, about the foundation’s new giving focus – child health – and what’s driving the change.

Newman’s Own Foundation , beginning this year – its 40th anniversary – will focus on children with Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACES, who are at risk for cardiovascular diseases and mental health conditions later on.

Nearly $600 million in profits from the sale of Newman’s Own products have been donated to date to benefit organizations in Connecticut, across the U.S. and worldwide.

We also hear from another long standing nonprofit, Real Art Ways in Hartford, on its $14.7 million expansion plans, as well as its work with children in the neighborhood, including a new community garden.

Disclosure: Sujata Srinivasan, producer of this show, is a visiting artist at Real Art Ways’ summer Park Art program for children in Hartford.

GUESTS:

Miriam Nelson: President and CEO, Newman’s Own Foundation

Will K. Wilkins: Executive Director, Real Art Ways