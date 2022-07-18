It's all connected: Understanding how our physical and mental health are linked

If you experience headaches, fatigue or gastrointestinal issues during difficult times, you’re not alone.

Today, we explore the link between our physical and mental health. Doctors typically treat these areas of health separately, but there is a lot more connecting these two areas of health than you might think.

Dr. Julian Ford, clinical psychologist and professor in the department of psychiatry at the UConn School of Medicine joins us to talk about the physical consequences of chronic stress.

We want to hear from you. How has stress impacted your overall health?

Dr. Julian Ford - Clinical psychologist and Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine

Aneri Pattani - National Correspondent with Kaiser Health News

National Correspondent with Kaiser Health News Heather Labbe - Director of Trauma Informed Wellness and Education at the YWCA in New Britain, Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired May 6, 2022.