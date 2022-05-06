© 2022 Connecticut Public

It's all connected: Understanding how our physical and mental health are linked

Published May 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
So-called 'trauma-aware yoga' has mind and body

If you experience headaches, fatigue or gastrointestinal issues during difficult times, you’re not alone.

Today, we explore the link between our physical and mental health. Doctors typically treat these areas of health separately, but there is a lot more connecting these two areas of health than you might think.

Dr. Julian Ford, clinical psychologist and professor in the department of psychiatry at the UConn School of Medicine joins us to talk about the physical consequences of chronic stress.

We want to hear from you. How has stress impacted your overall health?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
