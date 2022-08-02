Meet BIPOC farmers in the Northeast and learn why many farmers silently struggle with mental health

Statistically, more than 98% of Connecticut’s farmers are white.

Today, we’ll talk with BIPOC farmers and hear from a grower about her journey, and the challenges facing farmers of color.

Gaby Pereyra, a Co-Director at Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust joins us.

We’ll also talk about how working in agriculture impacts mental health and hear from Joan Nichols. She’s executive director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association.

If you work in agriculture, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

