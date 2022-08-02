© 2022 Connecticut Public

Meet BIPOC farmers in the Northeast and learn why many farmers silently struggle with mental health

Published August 2, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
Statistically, more than 98% of Connecticut’s farmers are white.

Today, we’ll talk with BIPOC farmers and hear from a grower about her journey, and the challenges facing farmers of color.

Gaby Pereyra, a Co-Director at Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust joins us.

We’ll also talk about how working in agriculture impacts mental health and hear from Joan Nichols. She’s executive director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association.

If you work in agriculture, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Gaby Pereyra - Land Network Weaver and Land Network Program Co-Director at Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust
  • Joan Nichols - Executive Director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Assocation
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
