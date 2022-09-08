A sit down with Incumbent Ned Lamont

The gubernatorial race in Connecticut is heating up.

Today, Governor Ned Lamont joins us, to discuss his reelection campaign and what he wants to accomplish if elected to a second term.

Lamont has led the state through 2. 5 years of a pandemic; what are his plans to help residents in the current economy, bogged down by inflation and in a state where employers are still struggling to hire workers?

He’ll answer our questions and yours on the state of Connecticut. What questions do you have for the governor?

