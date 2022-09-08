© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A sit down with Incumbent Ned Lamont

Published September 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
The gubernatorial race in Connecticut is heating up.

Today, Governor Ned Lamont joins us, to discuss his reelection campaign and what he wants to accomplish if elected to a second term.

Lamont has led the state through 2. 5 years of a pandemic; what are his plans to help residents in the current economy, bogged down by inflation and in a state where employers are still struggling to hire workers?

He’ll answer our questions and yours on the state of Connecticut. What questions do you have for the governor?

  • Ned Lamont - Incumbent Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate
  • Dr. Jonathan Wharton - Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
