Breaking into the business of cannabis, and saving Conny the Whale

Published September 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Hemp growing in a UConn greenhouse.
1 of 2
Ryan Caron King
whale.jpeg
2 of 2
Courtesy: Center For Coastal Studies

The business of cannabis is growing. Retail establishments are expected to open by the end of this year in Connecticut and there are efforts to mobilize cannabis workers into unions.

Today, we explore how the cannabis industry continues to evolve. Inspiring cannabis entrepreneurs can take classes and learn about the industry from “seed to sale.”

We hear from Skyler Frazer, from the Hartford Business Journal.

Later, visitors to the former children’s museum in West Hartford, remember Conny the Whale! The museum is moving and we find out more about efforts to preserve this giant replica of Connecticut’s state animal.

What questions do you have about working in cannabis?

GUESTS:

  • Skyler Frazer - Staff Writer at Hartford Business Journal
  • Nicole Barton - Organizer for the UFCW and former cannabis industry worker, she lives in Massachusetts
  • Emily Sabo - Organizing Director for the UFCW Local 919
  • Daniel Kalef - Senior Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower, premier cannabis education experts
  • David Kaplan - Attorney and President of Cetacean Society International, Incorporated
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
