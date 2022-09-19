Breaking into the business of cannabis, and saving Conny the Whale

The business of cannabis is growing. Retail establishments are expected to open by the end of this year in Connecticut and there are efforts to mobilize cannabis workers into unions.

Today, we explore how the cannabis industry continues to evolve. Inspiring cannabis entrepreneurs can take classes and learn about the industry from “seed to sale.”

We hear from Skyler Frazer, from the Hartford Business Journal.

Later, visitors to the former children’s museum in West Hartford, remember Conny the Whale! The museum is moving and we find out more about efforts to preserve this giant replica of Connecticut’s state animal.

What questions do you have about working in cannabis?

