A Conversation with Independent Party Candidate Rob Hotaling

Published October 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Rob Hotaling addressing a press conference
Rob Hotaling for Governor
/
Rob Hotaling addressing a press conference

The road for Rob Hotaling to secure the Independent Party nomination for governor received some scrutiny leading to an unsuccessful court challenge by Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowki to keep Hotaling off the ballot.

Today, Hotaling joins us to explain why he’s running. We hear where he stands on the issues and key differences between him and the 2 other major party candidates.

Historically, Independent Party candidates have garnered just a small minority of votes here in Connecticut but the unaffiliated continue to be the largest and growing population of voters in our state.

What questions do you have for Independent gubernatorial candidate, Rob Hotaling?

GUESTS

  • Rob Hotaling - Independent Party Gubernatorial Candidate
  • Ken Dixon - Government and politics reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media including New Haven Register and the Connecticut Post
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
