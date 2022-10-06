A Conversation with Independent Party Candidate Rob Hotaling

The road for Rob Hotaling to secure the Independent Party nomination for governor received some scrutiny leading to an unsuccessful court challenge by Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowki to keep Hotaling off the ballot.

Today, Hotaling joins us to explain why he’s running. We hear where he stands on the issues and key differences between him and the 2 other major party candidates.

Historically, Independent Party candidates have garnered just a small minority of votes here in Connecticut but the unaffiliated continue to be the largest and growing population of voters in our state.

What questions do you have for Independent gubernatorial candidate, Rob Hotaling?

GUESTS

