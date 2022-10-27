© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Looking back at Superstorm Sandy, ten years later

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sandy_flooding.jpg
Jan Ellen Spiegel
/
WNPR

Superstorm Sandy hit Connecticut back in October of 2012. Since then, residents of Connecticut’s coastal towns have tried to rebuild, but some have also moved on.

Today, we talk about the 10 year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and how climate change is impacting our aging infrastructure.

We speak with a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, who’s home was flooded during the storm.

If your home was impacted by Hurricane Sandy, or if you live on the coast now, we want to hear from you. How are you preparing for future hurricanes?

GUESTS:

  • Dick Dmochowski - resident of Fairfield, Connecticut
  • Jim O’Donnell - Professor of Marine Sciences and Executive Director, of CIRCA at the University of Connecticut
  • Jenn Marlon - Senior Research Scientist at the Yale School of the Environment
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
