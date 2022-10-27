Looking back at Superstorm Sandy, ten years later

Superstorm Sandy hit Connecticut back in October of 2012. Since then, residents of Connecticut’s coastal towns have tried to rebuild, but some have also moved on.

Today, we talk about the 10 year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and how climate change is impacting our aging infrastructure.

We speak with a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, who’s home was flooded during the storm.

If your home was impacted by Hurricane Sandy, or if you live on the coast now, we want to hear from you. How are you preparing for future hurricanes?

