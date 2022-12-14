© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Reflecting on the Sandy Hook shooting, ten years later

By Tess Terrible,
Frankie Graziano
Published December 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
1 of 3  — Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut November 13, 2022.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Newtown Vigil
2 of 3  — Newtown Vigil
Jordan Gomes, who was 9 during the events of Sandy Hook, speaks at a vigil in Newtown following the Uvalde shooting. She echoed the words of many in the crowd, "Enough is enough."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Elizabeth Williamson
3 of 3  — Elizabeth Williamson
Elizabeth Williamson, feature writer for the New York Times, and author of “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy And The Battle For Truth.”
Beowulf Sheehan/Beowulf Sheehan / Beowulf Sheehan

It’s been ten years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Twenty students and six educators died.

Today, we speak with a student who was a fourth grader at Sandy Hook when the shooting happened.

And later, we hear from Elizabeth Williamson, author of Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.

We want to hear your thoughts, reflections, and prayers about this day.

Call the show between 9 - 10 a.m., on December 14, 2022. 888-720-9677
You can also leave us a comment on Facebook or Twitter (@wherewelive)

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags
Where We Live Sandy Hook 10 YearsSandy Hook
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content