Reflecting on the Sandy Hook shooting, ten years later
1 of 3 — Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut November 13, 2022.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
2 of 3 — Newtown Vigil
Jordan Gomes, who was 9 during the events of Sandy Hook, speaks at a vigil in Newtown following the Uvalde shooting. She echoed the words of many in the crowd, "Enough is enough."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
3 of 3 — Elizabeth Williamson
Elizabeth Williamson, feature writer for the New York Times, and author of “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy And The Battle For Truth.”
Beowulf Sheehan/Beowulf Sheehan / Beowulf Sheehan
It’s been ten years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Twenty students and six educators died.
Today, we speak with a student who was a fourth grader at Sandy Hook when the shooting happened.
And later, we hear from Elizabeth Williamson, author of Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.
We want to hear your thoughts, reflections, and prayers about this day.
GUESTS:
- Jordan Gomes: A sophomore at Fordham University and advocate. She was a fourth grader at Sandy Hook Elementary when the shooting took place.
- Elizabeth Williamson: Writer at the New York Times and author of Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth
