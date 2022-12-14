Reflecting on the Sandy Hook shooting, ten years later

It’s been ten years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Twenty students and six educators died.

Today, we speak with a student who was a fourth grader at Sandy Hook when the shooting happened.

And later, we hear from Elizabeth Williamson, author of Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.

We want to hear your thoughts, reflections, and prayers about this day.

Jordan Gomes: A sophomore at Fordham University and advocate. She was a fourth grader at Sandy Hook Elementary when the shooting took place.

