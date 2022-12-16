The week in CT news: Remembering Sandy Hook, East Granby gun incident, Puerto Rican statehood
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- Connecticut marks one decade since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead.
- In East Granby, a child brought two handguns to an elementary school. The owner of the guns was later arrested, but parents raised concerns about school administrators handled the incident.
- A bill passed in the U.S.House that could pave the way to Puerto Rican statehood. But the measure stands little chance of passing the U.S. Senate.
