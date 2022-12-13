Sandy Hook 10 Years

-
School shootings like Parkland and Uvalde continue across America. But some Sandy Hook parents believe the country is making progress on gun control even though it may not seem so.
-
In 2020, more than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Connecticut Children’s have hired violence intervention specialists. They are starting to study outcomes.
-
Gun violence survivors and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are renewing their push for the U.S. Senate to vote on restoring the federal assault weapons ban as they prepare to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
-
President Joe Biden is calling again for a ban on so-called assault weapons, saying it's “simple common sense.” He spoke Wednesday evening in Washington at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence. The event took place nearly 10 years after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
-
"What happened in Newtown changed the politics and the culture of this country," Murphy said. "But it also set off the gun lobby in a pretty radical direction."
-
Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. He talks about what he's learned in the past 10 years.